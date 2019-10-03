Sunday League: Strugglers Clifton could be in for a hiding by FC Panda

Clifton Rangers may have to set up the barricades against champions FC Panda on Sunday.

Last season’s league winners have started the campaign in ominous form with three wins from five games, including 33 goals.

Huddersfield side Clifton have lost three of their first four games, conceding 19 goals, meaning there is plenty of work to do for head coach Matt Hartley.

Feathers and Cock & Bottle this had last weekend off as the weather impacted a few games.

Both sides will be hoping this doesn’t derail their great start to the season.

They’ve each started the season well but with both having dangerous attacking players at their disposal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see plenty of goals.

The only other game in the division sees Deighton WMC go to Hollins Holme.

The visitors will be confident after brushing aside Birstall CC last weekend. Jonathon Gibson bagged a brace for the hosts and they’ll be hoping for more of the same, especially if Rob Stansfield is unavailable again.

FC Hounds and Linthwaite are playing in the FA Sunday Cup, whilst Mirfield Town and Birstall CC both have games in the WRCFA Sunday Cup.

Park FC were one of the teams who also found their game called off on Sunday, but as luck would have it, they still remain the early leaders. They’ll come up against Ryburn Valley at the weekend. Top scorer Warren Hildred has netted a brace in his last two outings and could be a key player for Park FC. Ryburn Valley are climbing the table nicely with two wins from two. Chris Robson scored twice in their 2-0 win over Ravenswharfe.

Elsewhere, Thrum Hall will try to get their firsts points of the season as they face Cock of the North at Savile Park. The visitors are unbeaten this season, even if they have only won one game. Kyle Austin could be the man to look out for in this one.

Finally, Woodhouse will look to build on their first win when Ravenswharfe visit Todmorden. Luke Simmonds and Joe Connor are looking confident in front of goal. As for Ravenswharfe, they’ll be looking to end their run of three defeats on the bounce. Sam Hewitt and Ben Smith will need to be in top form for that to happen.

Wire Works, Lee Mount and FC Panda Reserves will all play in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy.

It’s a top of the table clash in Division Two as well, Spen FC will be full of confidence after beating Barum Top last weekend and keeping hold of their perfect record.

They face Clifton Rangers Reserves, who could count themselves a little lucky to still have their perfect start. They found themselves needing a last-minute winner when down to 10 men at the weekend, but team-mates Aaron Burnside and Nathan Wood were found going at each other, with the latter being sent off.

The only other game in the division sees Inter Batley battle Triangle. Ziyaad Rawat has been a shining light for Inter Batley, despite their awful start to the campaign. The away side have found themselves coming up just short in their recent encounters, losing both by a two-goal margin. Should Najmuddin Rezey find his shooting boots again, then they may have too much in this one.

Battyeford and Barum Top both have games in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy.

Results - Premier Division: Birstall CC 1-9 Deighton WMC, Clifton Rangers 1-5 FC Hounds, Hollins Holme 4-4 FC Panda, Feathers P-P Linthwaite, Mirfield Town P-P Cock & Bottle. Division One: FC Panda Reserves 3-3 Cock of the North, Ryburn Valley 2-0 Ravenswharfe, Snowdon 4-7 Woodhouse, Park FC P-P Lee Mount, Wellington Westgate P-P Thrum Hall. Division Two: Barum Top 0-4 Spen FC, Clifton Rangers Reserves 4-3 Old Post Office, Halifax Rangers 3-1 Triangle, Inter Batley 2-9 Sands Lane, Old Pond 9-1 Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Fixtures - Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v FC Panda, Feathers v Cock & Bottle, Hollins Holme v Deighton WMC. Division One: Park FC v Ryburn Valley, Thrum Hall v Cock of the North, Woodhouse v Ravenswharfe. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves v Spen FC, Inter Batley v Triangle.