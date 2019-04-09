Sunday League: Waiters and Bradshaw serve up “unreal” 20-goal draw

Waiters Arms and Bradshaw played out an astonishing 10-10 draw in the battle for runners up spot in the Premier Division.

Both teams started the game a player short, but were back up to full strength after 15 minutes, by which time Waiters had taken a two-goal lead.

It was hard to keep tally after that, with Waiters going into the break 7-5 up with goals from Lee Wood (3), Brad Tynan (2), Macaulay Pincock and Ryan Wood. All Bradshaw’s goals had come from Jordan Coduri who also missed a penalty.

Goals dried up a little bit in the second-half, with Coduri grabbing another and then Waiters going 10-6 up with goals from Lee Wood, Tynan and Danny Cook.

Bradshaw hit back in the last 15 minutes with a goal from Mason Butterfield and another three from Coduri.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: ”It was unreal, I know people may look at the scoreline and think both teams were messing around but it was literally all out attack with both teams wanting the win and refereed well by Tahir Khan.

“Everything Jordan Coduri hit went in and both keepers played their part in keeping the score at what it was and we should have gone on to win from the positions we got ourselves into. I’m not sure if it’s some kind of record but I’ve never been involved or seen a game quite like it.

“They are second and we are fourth in the league and it I think that it just shows how bad times are for local football when both teams are scrapping around for players.

“I know we are calling time at the end of this season and I think a few more will follow suit.”

Departing Hollins Holme boss Steve Parker said Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Lee Mount had been a typical end of season contest between two sides with little to play for.

Lee Mount scored two early goals before Sam Tattersall replied. The home side added a third before an effort from Joe Gibson appeared to hit the back of the net before being retrieved by ‘keeper Callum Meade and play allowed to continue.

Lee Mount added a fourth before Matthew Thompson scored Hollins’ second with a diving header. The Shroggs Park side then had the final say.

In Division One, Cock & Bottle beat Woodhouse FC 4-1 at Woodhouse Road, in a bizarre match which saw three own goals.

Joe Grimley opened the scoring inside the firstcouple of minutes, neatly slotting the ball past the Woodhouse keeper.

The returning Sam Hillhouse doubled the lead midway through the first half when his accurate half volley found the top corner.

The home side got back into the game when good pressure from the Woodhouse attack led to an own goal.

But just before the break the visitors got their own slice of luck with an own goal to restore their two-goal cushion.

The second half was well fought and fairly even; man of the match Jordon Wadsworth out in an outstanding defensive performance.

A final own goal came just before the end to wrap up the win for Cock and Bottle.

FC Panda Reserves will play Cock and Bottle in the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup final after edging past Barum Top 3-1 on penalties.

Panda Reserves and Barum Top played out a 4-4 thriller in their semi-final, with Usman Khan, Irfan Afzal, Hassan Ahmed and Awais Ashfaq on target for Panda.

Old Pond continued their impressive end of season form in The Mel Owens

Invitational Cup, as they picked up a comfortable three points against Triangle on Savile Park.

The Hove Edge side had to be patient as Triangle defended resolutely in the opening half an hour which remained goalless.

Marcus Reynolds fired just off target and Greg Roper just over the crossbar as Pond dominated possession and the best opportunities. Roper put Kai Hallwood through on goal but Matthew Riches in the Triangle net smothered well.

Riches was again called into action tipping wide Hayden Lewis’ shot, but was finally beaten on 35 minutes. Reynolds started the move centrally, found Josh Van Gestel out wide and his centre was thundered home from the head of Roper.

Pond’s patience had paid off and they added an important second just before the interval; Van Gestel again the provider this time feeding Hallwood who volleyed into the ground and over the head of the keeper.

The home side started brightly in the second period, but were caught on the break as Pond made it three. Reynolds again did the good work from deep feeding Hallwood and his pass sent Van Gestel clear and he rode a last-ditch challenge before coolly finishing.

Triangle added more firepower in substitute Sam Dawtrey, but Pond keeper Jason Kirby dealt comfortably with his first effort on goal. The home side did have the ball past the visiting stopper five minutes later however; Jerome Castelow lofting over the keeper’s head to make it 3-1.

Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly doused as Pond rapidly re-asserted

authority. Roper’s well struck shot wriggled from Riches’ grasp and into the net for a fourth. Riches made up for the error with a top-drawer tip over from a Van Gestel strike, but Pond tied up the three points with a late fifth.

A Reynolds long range punt could only be parried long the Triangle goal-line and Jamie Clay was on hand to force the ball over the line.

In the same competition, Feathers won 5-2 at Thrum Hall. Joshua Hiley, Nathan Howard, Connor McGow and Liam Senior were among the goals for Feathers, while Regan Martin and Thomas Robinson scored for Thrum Hall.