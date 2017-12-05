Sunday League: Waiters have no problems overcoming Ryburn

Waiters Arms continue to head the pack in the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over a youthful Ryburn United side.

Waiters didn’t have it all their own way in the early exchanges but got the breakthrough from a set-piece when Gordon Brierley rose highest to nod home a David Chappell corner.

It was soon 2-0 when Adam Helliwell slipped in top scorer Lee Wood who rounded Lewis Scott to slot home.

Ryburn kept plugging away but came a cropper early in the second half when Wood completed his brace smashing home from a Danny Cook delivery and it was 4-0 when substitiute Kev Talbot played in the impressive Adam Helliwell to complete the scoring.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “They are a very useful side Ryburn who if they stick together will challenge in the next few years they just maybe lack a bit of experience through the middle, we look forward to our cup game with them at their place this Sunday.”

In Division One, leaders Bradshaw thrashed strugglers Triangle 8-2, while Cock and Bottle also racked up a big win with an 8-4 victory at North bridge.

But they were both outgunned by Siddal Place, who beat Old Pond 9-2.

Thrum Hall also won 2-1 at Barum Top.

In the County FA Sunday Trophy, Halifax Hammers Reserves were beaten 9-3 at Ole In’t Wall.

In the County FA Sunday Cup, Ryburn Valley lost 4-2 at Thornubry Celtic, while FC Casa were thrashed 7-1 at AFC Chickenley.

Feathers lost 3-1 at home to Shepherds Arms.