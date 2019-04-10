Sunday League: Wins for Bradshaw and Waiters in Invitational Cup

Waiters Arms overcame Division One side Triangle in their first game of the Mel Owens Invitiational cup with a 6-4 victory on a blustery Savile Park.

Triangle took a shock lead after 10 minutes when Craig Billington finished well only for Waiters Brad Tynan to volley home a Macaulay Pincock header.

It was then 2-1 Waiters with Dave Chappell and Reece Uttley exchanging passes before Chappell scored.

Billington made it 2-2 then Uttley grabbed one and Chappell notched again to send Waiters in 4-2 up at the break.

Triangle came unstuck on the break with Uttley making it 5-2 then Tynan notched the goal of the game, curling in from 25 yards.

Triangle made a fight of it in the last 20 minutes with Sam Dawtrey grabbing a brace.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton was full of praise for his opponents, saying: “Maybe we took them lightly in the first half but they have some very capable footballers and that side we played tonight is as good as some Premier Division sides.”

Bradshaw were the big winners in the competition, thrashing lower-division Thrum Hall 7-1. Ashton Lewis grabbed a hat-trick, while Ashley Scully (2), Lee Walker and Andrew Woodhouse also netted. Karl Cartlidge scored for Thrum Hall.

Division One side Barum Top beat Premier Division outfit Ryburn Valley 1-0 thanks to Sean Byrne’s effort.

As things stand, Old Pond top Group A with six points from two games, followed by Waiters Arms, who have only played once, and Triangle on three points each, and Halifax Rangers on no points.

In Group B, Bradshaw, Feathers and Lee Mount all have six points after two games, ahead of Thrum Hall, who have three points, and rock-bottom Ryburn United.

Barum Top are in the driving seat in Group C with six points from two games, followed by FC Panda with three points. Ryburn Valley and King Cross Park are yet to get off the mark.

The only game in Group D so far saw FC Panda beat Woodhouse 1-0.

In the First Division, champions Cock and Bottle lost for only the second time this season, 3-1 at King Cross Park at Elland CC.

Cock and Bottle were left shell shocked as the youthful and energetic home side raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half, all three goals scored by excellent William Farrell.

A stern half time team talk improved things for the visitors in the second half, Sam Hillhouse pulling a goal back five minutes in, but there was to be no comeback.