Sunderland to visit Brighouse Town Women or Farsley Celtic in FA Cup third round
Brighouse Town Women will host Championship side Sunderland in the third round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup, should they overcome Farsley Celtic this weekend.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:36 pm
Town's second round clash with Farsley Celtic last Sunday was postponed due to a frozen pitch and the rivals will try again this Sunday (1pm).
And there will be motivation to progress following the third round draw, which took place today, Monday, with the winners at home to Sunderland on Sunday, December 12 (1pm).
Sunderland are currently eighth in the FA Women's Championship, having won three and drawn three of their opening 10 league games.