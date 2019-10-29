Sutton 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Wild praises resilient display as Shaymen win at Sutton

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild praised a resilient display from his side as they beat Sutton 1-0 to move back up to second in the National League.

Michael Duckworth's second-half goal was enough to earn Town their first win in five games, as they bounced back from Saturday's 5-0 beating at Bromley.

"It's a good response. I don't want to say it's perfect because there's always room for improvement," said Wild.

"But what you saw tonight is a resilient display, lads putting their bodies on the line, defending our own box really well.

"They put us under a lot of pressure at times. We had to play a different way.

"We played, I thought, winning football, which is that you can't get hold of it on pitches like this. When you do, they come after you, we made that mistake on Saturday.

"So we just tried to play in the spaces and play in-behind them more, knowing that if we keep putting it back on them, we'll get a chance.

"It was a great ball from Josh Macdonald and Ducky's where he should be at the far post."

Wild was pleased that his team showed another side to their game in the win.

"I've watched a lot of Sutton over the last couple of days and for a team that's where they are, they never give up," said the Town boss.

"We told the players 'they won't give up'. When you've got out of the first 20 minutes, we grew into the game.

"It was a scrappy game but what's pleasing is that everybody says 'oh Halifax they're just a footballing team' but we can scrap things out. We've shown that across the season.

"I'm really happy that we stuck at it, stuck at our jobs and we got the result we wanted in the end."

On winger Josh Macdonald, who started after his loan spell at Whitley Bay and set-up Duckworth's goal, Wild said: "It was a really good cross. Josh Mac's been flying on his loan and that's why he got sent out on loan.

"I thought it was only right to put him in tonight because you don't to have him flying and then bring him back down by putting him on the bench.

"You've got to use the confidence he's gained on his loan spell."