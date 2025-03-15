Live

Sutton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Mar 2025, 12:47 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Sutton United.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

FT

Sutton 0-3 Halifax

Away days don’t really come much better than that

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

93

Corner and follow up cross cleared

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

93

Another Sutton corner

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

92

Sutton corner cleared

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

92

Shot on target by Simper tipped away by Johnson

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

92

Sutton free kick left of centre about 25 yds out

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

91

Corner cleared, Sutton penalty appeal rejected

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

91

4 added mins

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

91

Sutton corner

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

88

Corner cleared

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

88

Great touch by Senior to deflect a shot wide, Sutton corner

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

87

Cross from the right nearly met by Davies but he can’t quite make firm contact

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

86

Corner cleared after a bit of a scramble in the box

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

85

Corner to Sutton

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

84

Emmanuel moves to the back 3 with Bray at RWB

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

84

Bit of an odd one that Bray has replaced Galvin rather than Adetoro

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

83

Bray on for Galvin

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:39 BST

83

Shot from Davies from range always going over

