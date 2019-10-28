Sutton v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town head to strugglers Sutton on Tuesday (7.45pm) aiming to bounce back from their 5-0 thrashing at Bromley.

Halifax have lost three of their last four games, and six of their last 10, and have only scored once in their last four matches.

But they remain third in the table, and will climb back up to second if they win at Gander Green Lane.

Only Dover have won more away games than Town in the division, but The Shaymen have shipped nine goals in their last three matches having kept three clean sheets in a row before then.

Former Sutton head coach Matt Gray was appointed as successor to long-serving Paul Doswell in May but has so far guided the club to only three wins in their first 17 league matches, losing seven and drawing seven.

Only Aldershot and Chorley have scored fewer goals than Sutton, who have only won once in nine home games this campaign.

Midfielder Harry Beautyman is their top-scorer with six goals. They are without a win in seven and were dumped out of the FA Cup 5-2 by Billericay recently after a replay.

They come into the game on the back of a 3-2 home defeat to fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet. Having twice battled back in the game after falling behind, Sutton lost thanks to a 90th minute penalty.

Left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams will miss the game through suspension after being sent-off for two yellow cards at Bromley, meaning Pete Wild may switch Michael Duckworth to left-back and hand Jacob Hanson his first start at right-back since the 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool on April 19.

Town drew 1-1 at Sutton last season, when Dayle Southwell cancelled out Kenny Davis’ 55th minute opener.

Follow all the action from Sutton on Tuesday night on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town

Bromley v Stockport County

Chorley v Ebbsfleet United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Barrow

Dover Athletic v Eastleigh

Harrogate Town v Barnet

Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

Sutton United v FC Halifax Town

Torquay United v Wrexham

Woking v Notts County