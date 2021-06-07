Talk Of The Town podcast - Episode Eight: Andy Campbell
In the latest episode of our podcast series Talk Of The Town, former Halifax striker Andy Campbell speaks to the Courier’s FC Halifax Town writer Tom Scargill about his time at The Shay.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:20 am
Campbell played for Town from 2006 to 2008, scoring 15 goals in 32 games.
This is the latest episode in the series that has already featured current Halifax boss Pete Wild and former players including Scott Phelan, Paul Stoneman and Gareth Seddon.