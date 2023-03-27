Talks set to take place between the FA and National League captains amid row over controversial contract changes
The Football Association say they will speak to the 24 captains of clubs in the National League after they called for urgent talks over controversial changes to non-league playing contracts.
New conditions will see injured non-league players only paid in full for 12 weeks, after which clubs can reduce wages to statutory sick pay - which is £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.
The proposals left players throughout non-league fuming and to talk of possible strike action over the issue.
A joint letter was sent to the FA and National League by the captains of all 24 clubs stating their opposition to the plans and seeking urgent talks with the FA and the National League.
An FA spokesperson said: "The standard form Non-League contract was updated following a period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders in the game.
"The aim was to modify the previous version so that it can better reflect current employment legislation, and help to balance the interests of both clubs and players.
"This includes a focus on supporting players who become sick or injured whilst at their club.
"Following concerns being raised by the National League captains, we will consult with them directly to understand and, where possible, address the concerns they have."