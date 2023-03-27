Talks set to take place between the FA and National League captains amid row over controversial contract changes

Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS

New conditions will see injured non-league players only paid in full for 12 weeks, after which clubs can reduce wages to statutory sick pay - which is £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.

The proposals left players throughout non-league fuming and to talk of possible strike action over the issue.

A joint letter was sent to the FA and National League by the captains of all 24 clubs stating their opposition to the plans and seeking urgent talks with the FA and the National League.

An FA spokesperson said: "The standard form Non-League contract was updated following a period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders in the game.

"The aim was to modify the previous version so that it can better reflect current employment legislation, and help to balance the interests of both clubs and players.

"This includes a focus on supporting players who become sick or injured whilst at their club.

