By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Tamworth.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Tamworth v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:29 BST

FT

Tamworth 1-2 Halifax

Town had to fight and scrap for it but showed admirable grit and determination to register yet another away win

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:29 BST

101

Goal for Tamworth - Shikuna with it

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:28 BST

101

Tamworth penalty, foul by Galvin

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:25 BST

98

Pugh on for Emmerson

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:25 BST

98

Long throw met with a Tamworth header thah drops just wide

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:24 BST

97

Town get the corner away

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:24 BST

97

Tamworth corner

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:24 BST

96

Such a difference 2nd half to 1st half. Town were really on the ropes first half but second half Tamworth just haven’t carried the same threat

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:22 BST

95

Long throw and follow up cross from Tamworth come to nothing

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:21 BST

94

Corner comes to nothing

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:20 BST

93

Town corner

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:18 BST

91

10 mins added

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

90

High off for Jenkins

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:17 BST

90

Long throw into the Town box but there’s a foul in there and Halifax win a free kick

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:16 BST

89

Morrison off for Tonks

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:15 BST

88

Shot from Tamworth into the side netting but the offside flag was up anyway

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:15 BST

88

Most of the game still being played in the Town half but with far less menace now after High’s goal

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 19:13 BST

86

Shot from just inside the Town box is blocked before Halifax get the ball clear

