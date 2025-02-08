Tamworth v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Tamworth 1-2 Halifax
Town had to fight and scrap for it but showed admirable grit and determination to register yet another away win
Goal for Tamworth - Shikuna with it
Tamworth penalty, foul by Galvin
Pugh on for Emmerson
Long throw met with a Tamworth header thah drops just wide
Town get the corner away
Tamworth corner
Such a difference 2nd half to 1st half. Town were really on the ropes first half but second half Tamworth just haven’t carried the same threat
Long throw and follow up cross from Tamworth come to nothing
Corner comes to nothing
Town corner
10 mins added
High off for Jenkins
Long throw into the Town box but there’s a foul in there and Halifax win a free kick
Morrison off for Tonks
Shot from Tamworth into the side netting but the offside flag was up anyway
Most of the game still being played in the Town half but with far less menace now after High’s goal
Shot from just inside the Town box is blocked before Halifax get the ball clear