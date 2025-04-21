Ten-man Town's play-off hopes dealt a blow by 3-0 loss to Altrincham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town's play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 3-0 at home to Altrincham.

Jake Bickerstaffe gave the visitors a half-time lead before top-scorer Regan Linney's double put the result beyond doubt, with Lewis Leigh sent-off for Town.

It was another underwhelming, frustrating afternoon at home for The Shaymen, who have now lost four home games in a row without scoring a goal.

Indeed, Ryan Galvin is the only Halifax player to score in their last 12-and-a-half hours of football.

The Shay

If Fylde was a tentative step forward, this was an even bigger step back, and cuts the gap to eighth down to three points with two games remaining.

A flick on found Bickerstaff in far too much space on the right of the box, and he kept his cool to finish in off the post for his first goal since November 23 just ten minutes in.

Leigh had fired a yard or two over before that, but the fluency Halifax had showed at Fylde on Friday was being displayed more by Altrincham.

Their goal was one of the few moves that went as planned from either side early on in an error-strewn contest: passes were misplaced, first touches were sloppy and possession conceded too easily.

Whether it was the pressure of playing at home, the Shay pitch or a better opposition, this was not the same Halifax side that had comfortable beaten Fylde.

Hesitancy and frailty had crept back in, trampling over the green shoots of confidence and cohesion from Friday.

By half-time, Altrincham's only shot on target was their goal.

They'd hardly played Halifax off the park, but like Dagenham, Hartlepool and Maidenhead recently, The Shaymen were struggling at home against a team who were no great shakes themselves.

The visitors were solid at the back, although rarely stretched, and more effective in possession, moving it upfield more smoothly and reliably.

But Town had been well below-par again; flat, lacking flair and flailing for answers.

Tom Pugh wasted a good crossing position and Luca Thomas, after having a penalty appeal turned down, had a shot blocked.

But the second-half had offered little else in the way of evidence for a Town equaliser before Leigh was given a stright red for a lunging tackle on Lewis Banks, when most people were anticipating a booking.

Not many Town players were anticipating a penalty either when referee Ollie Yates awarded Altrincham one five minutes later for handball from a shot inside the box which struck the Halifax player no more than three yards away.

Linney scored the spot-kick, and the task for Town to salvage anything became prohibitively tough.

Jamie Cooke finally produced the hosts' first effort on target 20 minutes from time, which Charlie Ansen comfortably saved.

Linney then sealed it, capping a lovely move that saw Alex Newby play in substitute Lucas Weaver down the right of the box before his low cross left a simple finish.

The scoreline was flattering Altrincham by now, but the goal emphasised the greater fluidity and assurance the visitors possessed throughout.

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Galvin, Cooke, Jenkins (Tarima 82), Leigh, Cappello (Sutcliffe 84), Pugh (Bray 66), Thomas (Emmerson 82), Nkrumah (Ee 77). Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 5

Altrincham: Ansen, Banks, Baines, Olsen (Jones 81), Golden, Osborne, Marriott (Dolan 78), Wilson, Newby (Crankshaw 87), Linney, Bickerstaffe (Weaver 72). Subs not used: Reddin, Randle, Penney.

Scorers: Bickerstaffe (10), Linney (65 pen, 74)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Referee: Ollie Yates

Attendance: 1,806 (296 away)

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. Few Town players come out of the game with any credit, but Senior was probably the pick of the bunch.