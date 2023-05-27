News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

Test your knowledge of The Shaymen by taking our FC Halifax Town quiz of the season

Here’s your chance to test your knowledge of The Shaymen by having a go at our FC Halifax Town quiz of the season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th May 2023, 12:00 BST

There’s one question on every month of the season. The answers are written next to the final picture, so be careful not to scroll down too far until you’ve had a go at all the questions.

Good luck!

Who did Halifax's first win of the season - on August 29 - come against? A) Maidenhead, B) Gateshead, C) Scunthorpe

1. Question 1

Who scored both goals when Town beat Gateshead 2-0 at The Shay on September 13? A) Rob Harker, B) Mani Dieseruvwe, C) Jamie Cooke

2. Question 2

Who did Town beat 3-0 in the FA Cup on October 15? A) St Albans, B) St Neots, C) St Ives

3. Question 3

This photo shows Town celebrating their winner against Boreham Wood on November 19. Who scored the winner? A) Angelo Cappello, B) Rob Harker, C) Harvey Gilmour

4. Question 4

