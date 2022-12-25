Here is your chance to test your knowledge of The Shaymen with our FC Halifax Town quiz of the year.
There are 12 questions, one on something from each month of the year, with the answers listed alongside the 13th picture so be careful not to scroll down too quickly and reveal the answers before you’re ready to see how you’ve done. Good luck!
1. Question 1
Who scored Town's first goal of 2022, in their 1-1 draw at Grimsby on January 3? A) Kieran Green - B) Kian Spence - C) Jordan Slew - D) Tom Bradbury
Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Question 2
Which Town player was sent-off in their 1-1 draw at Notts County on February 22? A) Niall Maher - B) Jack Senior - C) Luke Summerfield - D) Tom Bradbury
Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Question 3
Who scored Town's consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat at Wrexham on March 22? A) Aaron Martin - B) Gerry McDonagh - C) Luke Summerfield - D) Zak Dearnley
Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Question 4
Loanee Pierce Bird made his Town debut in the 1-0 win over Yeovil on April 30 but from which club did Halifax sign him? A) Altrincham - B) Dover - C) Eastleigh - D) King's Lynn
Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON