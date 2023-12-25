Test your knowledge of The Shaymen with our FC Halifax Town Quiz Of The Year

Here’s your chance to put your knowledge of FC Halifax Town to the test in our Quiz Of The Year.
We’ve come up with 15 questions to test even the most ardent Shaymen fans on the last 12 months at the club.
Be careful not to scroll to the last photo before attempting each question, as the answers are contained in the caption.
1. Question 1
Which player scored Halifax's first goal of the year, at home to Altrincham on New Year's Day? A) Milli Alli, B) Yamen Osawe, C) Matty Warburton Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Question 2
Who scored the only goal as Town won 1-0 at Oldham on February 4 - their first win of the year? A) Jesse Debrah, B) Jamie Cooke, C) Mani Dieseruvwe Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Question 3
From which club did Town sign forward Fidel O'Rourke on loan from? A) Everton, B) Newcastle, C) Liverpool Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Question 4
Town's last defeat of the 2022-23 season came away to which club on March 25? A) Aldershot, B) Chesterfield, C) Maidenhead Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON