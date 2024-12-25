The Shaymen celebrate a goal at home to Eastleigh earlier this season.The Shaymen celebrate a goal at home to Eastleigh earlier this season.
Test your knowledge of The Shaymen with our FC Halifax Town Quiz of the Year

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
What better way to wile away a few minutes on Christmas Day than take part in our annual FC Halifax Town Quiz of the Year?

Test your knowledge of The Shaymen over the past 12 months by scrolling through our gallery and answering the questions – one for each month of the year.

The answers are all at the bottom of the last page.

Good luck and Merry Christmas!

Who scored Town's first goal of 2024, in their 2-2 draw at Fylde on January 23?

1. January

Who scored Town's first goal of 2024, in their 2-2 draw at Fylde on January 23? Photo: AFC Fylde

At which club did Halifax produce their first win of the year, on February 10?

2. February

At which club did Halifax produce their first win of the year, on February 10? Photo: Steve O'Sullivan

Which Town player scored twice in the win over champions-elect Chesterfield on March 20?

3. March

Which Town player scored twice in the win over champions-elect Chesterfield on March 20? Photo: George Wood

Which Halifax player scored an own goal in their 4-2 play-off defeat at Solihull Moors on April 24?

4. April

Which Halifax player scored an own goal in their 4-2 play-off defeat at Solihull Moors on April 24? Photo: Solihull Moors

