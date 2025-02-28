FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Test your knowledge of The Shaymen with our quiz of the season so far

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Have a go at our quiz and see how good your FC Halifax Town knowledge is on the season so far.

There are ten questions to answer. Be careful not to scroll too far at the end, as the answers will be on the last caption.

A) Jamie Cooke, B) Angelo Cappello, C) Adam Senior

1. Which Town player made his 100th appearance for the club in the 2-2 draw at York last weekend?

A) Jamie Cooke, B) Angelo Cappello, C) Adam Senior Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
A) Luton Town, B) Exeter City, C) Crawley Town

2. Which club signed winger Andrew Oluwabori from Halifax in January?

A) Luton Town, B) Exeter City, C) Crawley Town Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
A) 25, B) 26, C) 27

3. What squad number does Owen Bray wear?

A) 25, B) 26, C) 27 Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
A) Leeds, B) Newcastle, C) Sunderland

4. Against which team was Halifax's only win in the National League Cup?

A) Leeds, B) Newcastle, C) Sunderland Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice