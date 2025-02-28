Test your knowledge of The Shaymen with our quiz of the season so far

There are ten questions to answer. Be careful not to scroll too far at the end, as the answers will be on the last caption.
1. Which Town player made his 100th appearance for the club in the 2-2 draw at York last weekend?
A) Jamie Cooke, B) Angelo Cappello, C) Adam Senior Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Which club signed winger Andrew Oluwabori from Halifax in January?
A) Luton Town, B) Exeter City, C) Crawley Town Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. What squad number does Owen Bray wear?
A) 25, B) 26, C) 27 Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Against which team was Halifax's only win in the National League Cup?
A) Leeds, B) Newcastle, C) Sunderland Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
