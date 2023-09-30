Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spitfires went 3-0 up at The Shay, with Millington arguing two of their goals shouldn't have stood, before Town fought back through goals by Florent Hoti and Jordan Keane.

"He's not given a penalty for (a foul on) Max Wright in the first minute, a blatant penalty, and then (he's given) a penalty when there's limited contact outside the box, then he's given them a second goal when he's failed to give a blatant free-kick to Milli Alli in the centre circle," Millington told the Courier.

"Again, we've been let down by an official.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I don't want to be a guy who blames officials and I don't want people to think I'm trying to divert attention from our run of results, but that is a game we should have won.

"Arguably the same with Southend, when we get Luke Summerfield sent-off after 55 minutes when he shouldn't have been, then at Barnet they've brought a player down when there's no attempt to play the ball and it should have been a straight red, and their midfielder committed two dangerous tackles after being booked which should have resulted in a red.

"Today, everyone who's here has seen a penalty on Max Wright not given, limited contact on the edge of the box and they get a penalty and then the foul on Milli Alli which results in us losing the ball and them being able to counter.

"It seems we're getting an awful lot of poor decisions given against us."

When asked if he felt Town deserve something from the game, Millington said: "Yeah, because they were given two goals and we should have won it 2-1, so clearly."

Millington spoke to the referee after the game, and when asked what he had said, the Town boss replied: "He believes he's right."

It looked a lost cause for Halifax at 3-0 down, after Chris Maguire's penalty and two goals from Paul McCallum.

"I still felt we could get something out of the game, I thought we were the better team," Millington said.

"They were given two goals and what other limited chances they had, we dealt with quite well.

"We still felt we could get into the game. I know the fans will think we should have put Justin Iwobi on as a second striker and that's exactly what we would have done had Tom Wilson not been cramping up, so we had to replace a centre-half with a centre-half because they're a big team and we couldn't risk taking Tom off for a striker.

"Had that situation not occurred we would have seen young Justin make his debut, but I thought Milli Alli and Angelo Cappello did well as a front two in the spell they had up there.

"I can't ask any more of the players, I think they've been brilliant, I'm absolutely devastated for them that their effort and work-rate is undermined by the inability of the man in the middle."

Town at least ended their search for a goal, but are now left looking for an overdue win, with none in their last six games and only one in their last ten.

"Listen, we should have won that game and we would have won it had it been a competent referee, but we can't account for that, it's out of our control who's sent to officiate," Millington said.

"The fans are rightly very, very angry with him come the end of the game.

"Normally if we get beat here it's me and the players who bear the brunt of the fans' reaction, but the fact we've got beat and it's the referee who's getting all the attention, it's clear who's at fault and who's influenced the game.

"There's nothing we can do about it now, we'll make our report, we'll ask for clarification on certain decisions but it's all academic because we don't get any points for today."

On whether Town were close to adding another striker to their squad, Millington said: "We've been working on a couple, and one's not come through. We're still working on it."