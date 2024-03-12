Striker, plays Boreham Wood, on loan from Peterborough United. Value: £150,000Striker, plays Boreham Wood, on loan from Peterborough United. Value: £150,000
Striker, plays Boreham Wood, on loan from Peterborough United. Value: £150,000

The 18 most valuable assets in the National League according to football website including players from Rochdale, Oldham Athletic, Hartlepool United and York City

Here are the 18 most valuable players currently playing in the National League, according to football website www.transfermarkt.co.uk.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:41 GMT

What do you think of the list? Are there any players at your club who you think should be on there?

Winger at Rochdale on loan from Fleetwood Town. Value: £400,000.

1. Cian Hayes

Winger at Rochdale on loan from Fleetwood Town. Value: £400,000. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Midfielder at Oldham Athletic. Value: £250,000.

2. Oliver Hammond

Midfielder at Oldham Athletic. Value: £250,000. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Defender at Ebbsfleet United, on loan from Wycombe Wanderers. Value: £250,000.

3. Jack Wakely

Defender at Ebbsfleet United, on loan from Wycombe Wanderers. Value: £250,000. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Defender at Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County. Value: £250,000.

4. Kwaku Oduroh

Defender at Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County. Value: £250,000. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueRochdaleHartlepool UnitedYork City