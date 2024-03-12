The 18 most valuable assets in the National League according to football website including players from Rochdale, Oldham Athletic, Hartlepool United and York City

What do you think of the list? Are there any players at your club who you think should be on there?
1. Cian Hayes
Winger at Rochdale on loan from Fleetwood Town. Value: £400,000. Photo: Getty Images
2. Oliver Hammond
Midfielder at Oldham Athletic. Value: £250,000. Photo: Eddie Keogh
3. Jack Wakely
Defender at Ebbsfleet United, on loan from Wycombe Wanderers. Value: £250,000. Photo: Getty Images
4. Kwaku Oduroh
Defender at Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County. Value: £250,000. Photo: Nathan Stirk