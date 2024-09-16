Striker Macauley Bonne is one of the National League's most valuable players according to the Transfer Markt websiteStriker Macauley Bonne is one of the National League's most valuable players according to the Transfer Markt website
Striker Macauley Bonne is one of the National League's most valuable players according to the Transfer Markt website

The 20 most valuable assets in the National League including players from York City, Southend United, Oldham Athletic and Eastleigh

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:17 GMT
Here are the 20 most valuable players in the National League at the moment, according to the Transfer Markt website.

Have a scroll through our gallery and see if you agree with the list they’ve come up with.

£700,000

1. Scott High - FC Halifax Town (on loan from Huddersfield Town)

£700,000 Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

£325,000

2. George Moncur - Southend United (on loan from Leyton Orient)

£325,000 Photo: John Keeble

£300,000

3. Charlie McCann - Forest Green Rovers

£300,000 Photo: Getty Images

£300,000

4. Kyle McAllister - Forest Green Rovers

£300,000 Photo: Getty Images

