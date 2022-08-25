"The belief is definitely there" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think we set the standards in the previous two home games and we were just nowhere near that.

We didn't get a foothold in the game, we didn't create many chances, which hasn't been like us from the two home games.

We went there full of confidence on the back of the two home games, but it was disappointing.

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

What was frustrating was we didn't create enough chances at all on Saturday, so we'll be looking to change that in the next game.

We need to be a lot more ruthless. Some games our performances won't be there and we'll grind out a win, there's been so many games where I've done that previously where you do what it takes to get the win, and I think that's what we need to be more like.

The two home games, our performances were up there, but we didn't come away with anything, and that's the most important thing, to get the win however it comes.

It's still early days, yes we're frustrated as much as the fans that we haven't got the results we desperately want.

But there's no panic on our side regarding that, the results will come. Hopefully they come as soon as possible.

We have some big games coming up, we're back at home on Saturday and we want to give them something to shout about and get the result.

It will be a tough game, they're a decent outfit. But back us, keep with us and it will definitely come.

We just need to believe in what we're doing, believe in what the manager's telling us and know that it will come.

We'll be looking to bounce back on Saturday from what was a disappointing game.

Obviously it's my first time in this league so it's a case of getting to know how the league plays and the teams play.

There's a lot more direct football. It's been an eye-opener these last couple of games, getting used to it and getting used to the squad.

I haven't had much of a pre-season with Fleetwood, so it's getting back into the swing of things and getting to know our players as well as the opposition, and getting to know the role of what the manager wants from me and the team.

I've got a lot of experience so I'm trying to pass that down to the players. I've been in some difficult positions previously and come through the other end of it.

The belief is definitely there. I know the fans are disappointed but there's no-one more disappointed than us as a group.

We know what we can do, I see it day in, day out in training. It's getting that from the training pitch to the pitch.

Wins breed confidence and that's something we desperately need at the minute, to get that win and hopefully build on that and kick on our season.

The games have been really tight. Hopefully something can just fall for us in the attacking half to put it away.

Other than last Saturday and Barnet, we've created enough chances to win two or three games in each if them.