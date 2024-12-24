The best 11 players in the National League under 25 as chosen by football analysis tool with York City, Rochdale, Solihull Moors and FC Halifax Town represented

For every position, there is a set of parameters that are taken in consideration in the final ranking. Here's a sample list of top relevant stats per position.
Goalkeeper: Conceded goals, Goal mistakes, Saves, Shots faced, Penalty saves, Exits from the line, Pass accuracy.
Full-back: Accelerations, Crosses, Defensive duels won, Sliding tackles, Key passes, Clearances, Pressing attempts, Interceptions, Loose ball duels won, Dribbles won
Centre-back: Team conceded goals, Defensive duels won, Loose ball duels won, Interceptions, Clearances, Aerial duels won, Sliding tackles, Lost balls, Blocked shots, Yellow/red cards, Pass accuracy.
Defensive midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Dribbles won, Shots on target, Loose ball duels won, Assists, Passes, Through passes, Sliding tackles, Interceptions
Central midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Through passes, Loose ball duels won, Shots on target, Pressing attempts, Assists, Aerial duels won, Interceptions, Defensive duels won
Attacking midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Dribbles won, Through passes, Shots on target, Assists, Crosses, Accelerations, Loose ball duels won, Pressing attempts
Winger: Goals, Shots on target, Assists, Through passes, Crosses, Chances created, Acceleration, Dribbles won, Loose ball duels won, Aerial duels won
Forward: Goals, Chances created, Through passes, Assists, Shots, Dribbles won, Shots on target, Duels won, Crosses, Link-up plays
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.