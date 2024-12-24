Jamie Cooke of FC Halifax TownJamie Cooke of FC Halifax Town
Jamie Cooke of FC Halifax Town

The best 11 players in the National League under 25 as chosen by football analysis tool with York City, Rochdale, Solihull Moors and FC Halifax Town represented

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT
Take a look at this team made up of the best 11 players in the National League under 25, according to football analysis tool Wyscout.

For every position, there is a set of parameters that are taken in consideration in the final ranking. Here's a sample list of top relevant stats per position.

Goalkeeper: Conceded goals, Goal mistakes, Saves, Shots faced, Penalty saves, Exits from the line, Pass accuracy.

Full-back: Accelerations, Crosses, Defensive duels won, Sliding tackles, Key passes, Clearances, Pressing attempts, Interceptions, Loose ball duels won, Dribbles won

Centre-back: Team conceded goals, Defensive duels won, Loose ball duels won, Interceptions, Clearances, Aerial duels won, Sliding tackles, Lost balls, Blocked shots, Yellow/red cards, Pass accuracy.

Defensive midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Dribbles won, Shots on target, Loose ball duels won, Assists, Passes, Through passes, Sliding tackles, Interceptions

Central midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Through passes, Loose ball duels won, Shots on target, Pressing attempts, Assists, Aerial duels won, Interceptions, Defensive duels won

Attacking midfielder: Goals, Chances created, Dribbles won, Through passes, Shots on target, Assists, Crosses, Accelerations, Loose ball duels won, Pressing attempts

Winger: Goals, Shots on target, Assists, Through passes, Crosses, Chances created, Acceleration, Dribbles won, Loose ball duels won, Aerial duels won

Forward: Goals, Chances created, Through passes, Assists, Shots, Dribbles won, Shots on target, Duels won, Crosses, Link-up plays

Harrison Male, York City

1. National League under 25 team

Harrison Male, York City Photo: York City

Photo Sales
Adam Senior, FC Halifax Town

2. National League under 25 team

Adam Senior, FC Halifax Town Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Kyron Gordon, Rochdale

3. National League under 25 team

Kyron Gordon, Rochdale Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Malachi Fagan-Walcott, York City

4. National League under 25 team

Malachi Fagan-Walcott, York City Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork CityRochdaleFC Halifax TownWyscout
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice