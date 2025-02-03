"The challenge for us is to just keep backing up the performances," says Cooper ahead of Fylde clash

Andy Cooper has urged Town to remain consistent and not trip themsleves up as they aim for a fourth straight league win on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen host relegation-threatened Fylde aiming for four consecutive league victories for the first time since February last year.

And Cooper wants Halifax to avoid complacency creeping in and maintain their strong form, which has seen them rise to sixth in the National League.

"The key in this league is consistency, you've seen what three wins does for a team," he said.

"Sometimes it can take a while to get up the league if you win one and then draw but if you put results together, you see we've clawed back the gap that was starting to open up between the top five and then fifth to 15th.

"All we can continue to do is focus on ourselves, and not look too far beyond or look at other teams.

"We'll focus on a Fylde team, similar to Ebbsfleet, that are fighting for their lives.

"We've got to make sure we take care of the ball much better than we did in the first-half on Saturday, follow the game-plan and it could be an opportunity for potential changes with the competition for places we've got because of freshness.

"It's a heavy pitch, we're aware some of the lads played last Tuesday as well, and we've got manage that, balance the competitive nature of the squad and the best players we think can affect the game, but negate that against injury or the fact some lads are running 12 kilometres on a pitch which is really tough for them."

Town have conceded just once in their last four matches, have won four of their last six and have beaten fellow promotion hopefuls Gateshead and Solihull, as well as bottom side Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

"It just cements belief and the work we're doing on the training ground is the right step forward," Cooper said on the effect of stringing together such a run.

"The things that we're doing are in the correct manner, but you know that we can't get ahead of ourselves or look too far ahead because you never know what's around the corner.

"So we need to make sure we remain consistent in everything, the same process, the same preparation.

"Results are going really well and performances are matching that, but the challenge for us is to just keep backing up the performances.

"We know it's going to be a challenge because we've got a busy schedule, but the next one is Fylde at home and we won't look beyond that.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves, we haven't really achieved anything yet but we've put ourselves in a position to really push on.

"There's some inexperience in that group so we need to make sure we get everyone back down to earth and there's no signs we've seen yet of anyone who's getting carried away.

"There was a humility in the group after Saturday that they're ready to go and back it up again on Tuesday."

Cooper felt Town were backed

"I thought the crowd got right behind us.

"The quality of the goals were brilliant and got people off their seats, but we got really good support on Saturday."

Florent Hoti could be in line for a return to the matchday squad on Tuesday night..

"He was back in full training on Thursday and Friday, and was out running before the game on Saturday," Cooper said.

"There's a chance he could be back in contention, but it might just be one game too early.

"The positive for him is he hasn't missed too many games considering it could be a month he'll have been out because of the postponements."

On forward Adan George, Cooper said: "We're waiting for a follow-up consultation with a specialist but it's a medium-term injury, there'll be nothing in the foreseeable future he'll be back for."