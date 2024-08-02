Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council says FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers are considering the options over what happens to The Shay ahead of a further meeting between all three parties later this month.

The Shay looks set to come out of the council’s control ahead of the 2025-26 financial year, with the council’s preferred option that both clubs take over the running of the stadium in partnership.

But the future of the stadium remains in doubt, with no agreements having been reached so far.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Like other councils across the country, we have had to make some very difficult budget decisions due to the rising costs of statutory services like social care.

"To contribute towards dealing with these increases, at our February budget council we unfortunately had to confirm the disposal of the Shay Stadium as a saving for the year 2025/26.

"The cost of running the stadium is significantly over budget now, due to its age and maintenance requirements of both stands and pitch.

“We have been having discussions with the football and rugby clubs to explore options for transferring the Shay to both or one of them, with guarantees of use for both clubs.

"The clubs are considering the options and we have a further meeting arranged with them this month to progress this.”