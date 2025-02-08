"The commitment to the cause was really pleasing," says Millington after hard-fought win at Tamworth

Town boss Chris Millington praised his side's commitment to the cause after their hard-fought 2-1 win at Tamworth.

Goals from Zak Emmerson and Scott High saw The Shaymen bounce back from defeat against Fylde and continue their fantastic away form this season.

"They've got a very direct way of getting into the opponent's half but when they get in there, they can play as well," Millington said.

"They had some really effective, quick one touch combinations on the tight pitch and the type of surface.

"We'd never understimate anyone but woe betide anyoine who comes here and underestimates Tamworth because they've got a bit of everything.

"We never want to rely on luck but if we claim we were somewhat unlucky not to get something against Fylde then certainly the first-half performance, we were lucky to go in 1-0 up and arguably could have been 2-0 or 3-0 down.

"They peppered our goals with set-pieces and created some really good chances.

"So any bad luck we had on Tuesday night was paid back today but within that, I've got to give the lads every credit because they fought, they battled, they've competed for every ball, they've run to land on seconds.

"We've had a tough time here but there's a lot about the manner of the performance I can be proud of."

When asked what changed to help Town get a foothold in the game in the second-half, the Town manager said: "We changed shape. We started in a three with wing-backs and I think they maybe caught us out a bit on their left wing and their right back area, we weren't able to get quality pressure on the ball in those two areas.

"So that was the challenge for us, but we werre weighing up whether to change it mifdway through the first-half but we didn't want to put the lads under any pressure trying to change system in the middle of that barrage.

"So we waited for half-time and it made a difference, it gave us more of a foothold in the game and it was a much more even second-half.

"But the commitment to the cause was really pleasing, and we know there's goals in the team.

"Zak and Scott both produced fantastic finishes and you've got players like Luca Thomas coming on, who didn't have the opportunity to start today but we know if the ball drops in the box, he's got a very good chance of finishing it, and Cookie will weigh in too.

"So there's a lot to be positive about."

Halifax showed admirable resilience and character to deal with Tamworth's direct, physical style.

"I've always known that's present in the group," Millington said,

"We're not the most physical because we're young and we're not fully condfitioned to National League football in some respects.

"But there's no lack of effort in competing and committing and I think you saw that from Zak Emmerson today.

"He's a lad who only a few weeks ago was struggling to find his feet in that sense, but today he's really gone to war with two very good National League centre-halves.

"They're as touigh as they come and Zak's not shirked his responsibility of trying to win first contacts and get hold of the ball for us."

Town defender Jo Cummings went off with an injury shortly after half-time.

"He's just gone off to hospital in an ambulance," Millington said.

"It's his knee but how serious it is at the moment, we don't know.

"Hopefully we'll know more in the next 48 hours.

"The poor lad's in agony still so it's definitely very, very painful.

"That's the least we know at this stage and we just hope and pray it's nothing that's going to get in the way of him contributing to the cause."