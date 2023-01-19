News you can trust since 1853
A referee shows a yellow card

The dirtiest teams in the National League and how FC Halifax Town compare to Wrexham, Notts County, Chesterfield, Southend United and the rest of the league

This is the National League fair play table so far this season, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago

The clubs are sorted by points in descending order, from the worst offender downwards.

A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.

1. Bromley

60 yellow cards, 1 double booking, 2 red cards - 73 points

Photo: subm

2. Torquay United

54 yellow cards, 2 double bookings, 2 red cards - 70 points

Photo: subm

3. Eastleigh

62 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 1 red cards - 67 points

Photo: subm

4. Dorking Wanderers

58 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 1 red cards - 63 points

Photo: subm

