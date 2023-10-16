The dirtiest teams in the National League so far this season and how FC Halifax Town compare to Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Chesterfield and the rest of the league
This is the National League fair play table so far this season, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
The clubs are sorted by points in ascending order, from the best performing teams to the worst offenders.
A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.
