A referee brandishes a red cardA referee brandishes a red card
A referee brandishes a red card

The dirtiest teams in the National League so far this season and how FC Halifax Town compare to Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Chesterfield and the rest of the league

This is the National League fair play table so far this season, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST

The clubs are sorted by points in ascending order, from the best performing teams to the worst offenders.

A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.

22 yellow cards, 1 double booking, 0 red cards - 25 points

1. Solihull Moors

22 yellow cards, 1 double booking, 0 red cards - 25 points Photo: sub

26 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 26 points

2. Barnet

26 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 26 points Photo: sub

24 yellow cards, 2 double bookings, 0 red cards - 30 points

3. Kidderminster Harriers

24 yellow cards, 2 double bookings, 0 red cards - 30 points Photo: sub

31 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 31 points

4. Oxford City

31 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 31 points Photo: sub

Related topics:National LeagueFC Halifax TownChesterfield