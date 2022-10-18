The dirtiest teams in the National League so far this season and how FC Halifax Town compare to Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, Southend United and the rest of the league
This is the National League fair play table, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
The clubs are sorted by points in descending order, from the worst offender downwards.
A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.
Page 1 of 6