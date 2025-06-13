The early bookies odds for promotion from next season's National League including how Carlisle, York, Southend and Halifax are rated

Last season saw Barnet win the title, with Oldham Athletic going up through the play-offs.
Newly-relegated Carlisle are heavily fancied to bounce straight back up, with York also highly-rated to go one better than their play-off defeat.
Southend, Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale are also among the front-runners, according to the bookmakers.
The new season kicks off on Saturday, August 9.
Odds courtesy of Bet365.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.