LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Charlie Raglan and Tom Conlon of Oldham Athletic lift the trophy following victory in the Vanarama National League Promotion Play-off Final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The early bookies odds for promotion from next season's National League including how Carlisle, York, Southend and Halifax are rated

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST
Here are the early promotion odds for the upcoming 2025-26 National League season.

Last season saw Barnet win the title, with Oldham Athletic going up through the play-offs.

Newly-relegated Carlisle are heavily fancied to bounce straight back up, with York also highly-rated to go one better than their play-off defeat.

Southend, Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale are also among the front-runners, according to the bookmakers.

The new season kicks off on Saturday, August 9.

Odds courtesy of Bet365.

10/11

1. Carlisle United

10/11 Photo: subm

13/10

2. York City

13/10 Photo: subm

5/2

3. Forest Green Rovers

5/2 Photo: subm

10/3

4. Rochdale

10/3 Photo: subm

