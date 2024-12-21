"The exciting thing for us is we're growing" - Town boss Millington encouraged by his side's 1-1 draw at Barnet

Chris Millington

Chris Millington says it's a really encouraging sign that Town were able to take a point at Barnet after their 1-1 draw at The Hive.

Billy Waters' goal was cancelled out by Mark Shelton's equaliser, but Town became only the second team this season to take anything from Barnet and continued their impressive away form this campaign.

"They're very aggressive and attack minded, but that leaves them vulnerable to the counter-attack, which was the plan first-half," Millington said.

"And then the intention was to change it at half-time, change shape, and we also decided during the half-time review that we wanted to change personnel to try and exploit some of their weaknesses and strengthen us a bit in certain respects.

"It was an enjoyable tactical battle, but that change at half-time and bringing Angelo and Jack off, I have to stress, was tactical.

"I thought they were both playing really well, possibly Ange's best performance in recent weeks, and they made a significant contribution to gain the point.

"I wouldn't want anyone to think they were withdrawn at half-time for anything other than us making a tactical switch."

When asked if he thought a draw was a fair result, the Town boss said: "I thnk so. Barnet haven't lost here this season and we're only the second team to take any points away from here, so we knew it was always going to be a tough battle.

"But the exciting thing for us is we're growing. That's our mid-season game, we're three points ahead of where we were at this point last season, and I think we're more cohesive.

"I think we show we've got more room for growth than we did at this point last season, so coming here and taking a point away from a team who simply do not drop points at home, is a really encouraging sign."

Waters handed Town the lead with a well worked goal, with Florent Hoti playing in Jamie Cooke, whose low cross was converted by the Halifax striker.

"It was by design, and we had the other big chance in the first-half with Andrew Oluwabori's ball across the box that just evaded Billy Waters - on another day he gets a toe to that and we'd be in a really strong position," Millington said.

"We've had an open goal towards the back of the goal from a corner in the second-half, which on another day, we score.

"In fact, we did in the home game, we scored a more or less identical corner that was delivered really well to the back stick.

"Barnet will point to having loads of box entries, more of the possession, but I think second-half, the only real danger we were vulnerable to being hurt by was the goalkeeper hitting diags onto their left wing-back and Kabamba peeling onto the left channel.

"So that's also a real mark of success for our lads, that for all of Barnet's attacking prowess and ability, it's longer balls and diags onto the opposite flank that have been how they've tried to break us down.

"Because we defended so well, they didn't have a shot on target in the second-half."

On the Barnet equaliser, Millington said: "We're always disappointed when we concede, it's the hallmark of who we are.

"I think there were opportunities from it being picked up in our half and their midfielder travelling up the pitch to the ball ending up in the net where we had two or three chances to defend it better.

"But I guess that's being greedy really."

Barnet had won ten of their 11 home games before today, conceding just six goals in the process.

"They're the best team in the league but what we musn't ignore is their home record, it's phenomenal, unprecedented really," Millington said.

"They've only dropped points by drawing to Oldham here this season, and only conceded six here before today.

"So we can't ignore the quality of that. It's a fantastic achievement to come here and take points.

"To some degree, it's tinged with a bit of regret thar we've not taken all three.

"But one of the things that's pleasing is the way the lads dealt with the level of intensity because they play at such a high level of intensity from the first minute to the last, and the multi-ball system means that our lads have to deal with between eight and 12 minutes more playing time, more ball rolling time, than they would do in a home game.

"We applied to have a multi-ball system at The Shay and the league, in their wisdom, decided we didn't need it.

"But clearly the entertainment value's much greater when the ball's in play longer and because Barnet have three stands full as opposed to us having two stands full at The Shay, I'd suggest our need is greater.

"So it;s a bit of a blight on the league that they can't see that it benefits the game and makes it a better spectacle."

Scott High made his return to action as a half-time substitute, having re-joined on a month's loan from Huddersfield Town.

"He fits into the group, he's a really good lad, well liked and he likes being here and representing Halifax Town," Millington said.

"So we're delighted to get him back for a month and who knows, if we're lucky and we play our cards right, we might get him for longer."