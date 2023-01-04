"The Gulls will be fired up" - Torquay United v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Torquay boss Gary Johnson. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

How have Torquay been doing of late, what kind of form will they go into the game in?

Since winning at Halifax on August 13, Torquay have won just three more league games. They have only won once in front of their own fans all season in the league, an unexpected 6-1 drubbing of Aldershot at the beginning of November. Their last 10 league games have yielded two wins, three draws and five defeats. There have been signs of life in the last few games, though, and manager Gary Johnson will be demanding a rare home win.

Why has the team struggled so much this season?Once again there have been injuries to key players, meaning that Gary Johnson has seldom been able to play his first-choice team. Striker Aaron Jarvis, for instance, was a “marquee signing” in the summer when Johnson picked him up from Scunthorpe, but he didn’t start until the 10th game of the season after picking up an injury in pre-season. It seems that as one player returns from injury, another drops out. And some of the summer signings have not hit form at all this season. Johnson has rarely been able to field the same side twice.

What’s the team’s style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

This depends entirtely on what team the manager is able to put out. Torquay have two quick wingers in Stephen Wearne (on loan from Grimsby) and Dillon De Silva (on loan from QPR), and they will see plenty of action as Torquay get the ball out to the flanks. United created chance after chance at Yeovil in a 0-2 defeat on Sunday, but couldn’t put them away. That has been the main problem.

Who will be your dangermen and why?Jarvis is likely to start up front with Will Goodwin playing just behind him. Goodwin is a young lad on loan from Stoke City and is the top scorer for United this season with eight goals in league and cup. De Silva is well worth watching. He is an exciting prospect.

How do you think they will approach Saturday’s game?Every game is a must-win right now as we move into the second half of the season. Torquay haven’t been out of the bottom four since the end of September but a win on Saturday could end that long run in the relegation zone, for the time being at least. The Gulls will be fired up.

Injuries/suspensions?

Central defender Mark Ellis, who limped off towards the end of the Boxing Day draw with Yeovil at Plainmoor, has a hamstring injury which may not be fixed in time for Saturday, meaning more improvising for the manager when it comes to selecting a defence. Ellis has been at Plainmoor on loan from Barrow since the end of October and has been a key member of the team. Ellis, now 34, started at Plainmoor as a teenager in 2007 before embarking on a long career with the likes of Crewe, Shrewsbury, Carlisle and Tranmere. No fresh injuries have been reported as yet. Full back Dylan Crowe was suspended for the game at Yeovil on Sunday but may return.

Likely line-up and formation?Barring more injuries - probably a 3-5-2 with Halstead; Donnellan, Omar, Moxey; De Silva, Hall, Lapslie, Evans, Wearne; Goodwin, Jarvis.

How do the fans feel about what’s happened this season and the manager Gary Johnson?

There is some frustration and there were angry scenes after the defeat at Yeovil on Sunday. But the majority of fans are still backing the most experienced manager in the league to get it right. People understand that this is a club with a fraction of the resources available to some others in this division.

