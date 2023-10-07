Chris Millington says his team is starting to show what they can do after their 2-0 victory at Ebbsfleet made it back-to-back wins for FC Halifax Town.

Chris Millington

Adam Senior and Aaron Cosgrave scored for The Shaymen to seal a thoroughly deserved three points.

"I thought the lads went out and implemented the game-plan, worked really hard, looked well organised out of possession and looked like we had the ability to control possession for spells," Millington told the Courier.

"Maybe not as long as we want to control possession for, but as an all-round performance I'd say it was up there (among the best this season).

"Ebbsfleet have got a fantastic group of players and I really like what the manager's doing here - we had first-hand experience of them at their very best last season in the FA Cup and it's not an easy place to come.

"They stretch you, they make you think, they make you work and they did that again today.

"Dennis might say they weren't at their best, and injuries have maybe hurt them, but it's still not an easy task to come here and take three points."

When asked what had pleased him most about the performance, Millington said: "We're already a bit low on numbers in certain areas of the pitch and then having Angelo Cappello pull his hammy so early and having to use one of your subs and make a change at that stage, when you've done all your prep around a certain starting 11, was a challenge, so I was really pleased with the way the lads adapted to that.

"We then adapted the shape within game to try and nullify some of Ebbsfleet's threat and to challenge them a bit more, so I'd probably say adaptability."

Asked if he ever felt the lead was under threat in the game, Millington said: "We are well-organised and hard-working and the fact we took a couple of chances gave us the opportunity to dig in and nullify their threat.

"We could have had two or three more from some very incisive counter-attacking but just couldn't manage to convert them."

Halifax have back-to-back wins for the first time this season after also beating Woking in midweek.

"Another clean sheet too," Millington said. "We had the Woking game which was the first time we came back from a deficit to win a game and then today to achieve our first back-to-back victory and do it on such a long away trip is really pleasing.

"We've had two really tough away trips this week and the lads are just starting to show what they're capable of now.

"Really encouraging."

Angelo Cappello hobbled off after just five minutes with a hamstring injury.

"It's been tight for a while," Millington said. "We were planning to reduce his load this week because we felt it was the right time to bring him back down, and Aaron Scholes, the physio, had rightly predicted he'd be getting tight and he should be looking at offloading and starting on the bench against Marine, to try and protect him from any fatigue injuries.

"But that shot he's taken early on has just been a bit too much and his hamstring's strained, so we'll assess how serious that is on Monday."

Jamie Cooke is expected to be back in training next week.

On striker Rob Harker, Millington said: "It's still relatively early days but he's certainly working hard in the gym."

Defender Jo Cummings looks set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with his knee injury.

"He's unfortunately seen a specialist and been booked in for an operation on Monday so you're talking months rather than weeks," Millington said.

When asked whether striker Justin Iwobi, who was again not involved, could be loaned out, Millington said: "It was always the plan. We'll see how Angelo and Jamie are this week and then make a decision.