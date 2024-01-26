Chris Millington

The Shaymen had to battle back from 2-0 down to draw at strugglers Fylde on Tuesday night, recovering from an awful first-half to salvage a point.

They visit mid-table Wealdstone on Saturday knowing a win could move them back into the top seven.

With injuries starting to clear up, other than a recurrence of Florent Hoti's shoulder problem at Fylde, Millington says his players need to start producing results.

"It adds competition so it means the lads that get selected have got to perform," he said on getting the likes of Ryan Galvin, Tylor Golden and Milli Alli off the injured list as well as the addition of new signing Adan George, who made his debut in midweek..

"We talked before the Fylde game as a group about this now being the time when the lads have got to stand up and be counted.

"We've done all the work in terms of the coaching and establishing our style of play.

"Of course we still need to work on areas of our game but a large responsibility now passes onto the players for them to deliver.

"It's at that stage where there can't be any excuses, we've got to get our head down and start to deliver."

Wealdstone have had their last two games against Rochdale and Southend postponed, leaving them with a free midweek while Town were fighting back to draw at Fylde.

"It's probably an advantage for us," Millington said. "The only disadvantage to us is two away games in a week.

"We needed that game at Fylde, it was vitally important we blew the cobwebs off and got some minutes back in the legs, so it was hugely important for us.

"I would certainly have rather played than not, so we're certainly not thinking they have an advantage over us."

Millington accepts his side can't afford to have a first-half like Tuesday night's at Fylde, in which The Shaymen were totally outplayed.

"We don't want to have a first-half like that ever," he said.

"You can excuse it to some degree, the conditions maybe played a part and the fact we haven't played a great deal, but we've got to be honest and say Fylde haven't had much more football than us and they started incredibly bright, they committed to the game-plan, they committed to first and second contacts and they committed to moving the ball forward at pace and we didn't, we were slow.

"We can't have that because that's not who we want to be.

"There were contributing factors, like I've said, lack of minutes, players coming back and challenging conditions, but I'm not using that as an excuse, they're just factors that can play a part.

"But that wasn't us, we've not performed with that lack of intensity at any stage this season that I can remember.

"I genuinely believe that was lads blowing cobwebs off and the second-half was more akin to who we are and how we play."

When asked if there were places up for grabs in his starting 11 after Tuesday's game, Millington said: "I think that's fair to say.

"I think where we're at in terms of numbers and bodies we've got back, it is competitive and it's not a stage of the season where we can hang around and wait for people to build up match sharpness.

"You've got to come in and have an impact straight away.

"Early stages of the season we might be a bit more patient and a bit more willing to give people time to get up to speed, but this is a stage where we've got to deliver game after game, so there's the possibility there'll be changes."

Wealdstone are currently without a permanent manager, with midfielder Alex Dyer in caretaker charge following Stuart Maynard's appointment as Notts County boss.

"We can't overthink that," Millington said. "It could be a benefit to them because they can play with an element of freedom or it could be a negative because they lack a bit of direction, we just don't know.

"And who knows, maybe they will have a manager by the weekend.