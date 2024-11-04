Last season's National League champions Chesterfieldplaceholder image
Last season's National League champions Chesterfield

The latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Southend United, York City, Barnet and FC Halifax Town's chances

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:02 BST
It’s been a fascinating start to the 2024-25 National League season.

York City lead the way after 16 games, with 10 wins and 35 points, just one ahead of second-placed Forest Green Rovers.

They are just one point above Barnet in third and Gateshead in fourth, both on 33, with Oldham, Rochdale and Yeovil completing the top seven.

Solihull Moors sit just outside the play-off places on 24 points, but Tamworth, all the way down in 16th, aren’t far behind with 21 points, showing how competitive the division is.

Here are the latest promotion odds for the National League, with odds courtesy of Bet365.

4/7

1. Barnet

4/7

13/10

2. Forest Green Rovers

13/10

13/8

3. York City

13/8

15/8

4. Gateshead

15/8

