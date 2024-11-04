The latest National League promotion odds and how the bookies rate Oldham Athletic, Southend United, York City, Barnet and FC Halifax Town's chances

York City lead the way after 16 games, with 10 wins and 35 points, just one ahead of second-placed Forest Green Rovers.

They are just one point above Barnet in third and Gateshead in fourth, both on 33, with Oldham, Rochdale and Yeovil completing the top seven.

Solihull Moors sit just outside the play-off places on 24 points, but Tamworth, all the way down in 16th, aren’t far behind with 21 points, showing how competitive the division is.