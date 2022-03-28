The latest National League promotion odds on Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County, Grimsby Town and FC Halifax Town

Below that it promises to be a cracking battle to follow Stockport out of the division.
Wrexham and Solihull have hit good form, Chesterfield and Halifax need to find their feet again, while there are plenty of other clubs in with promotion hopes.
Here’s how bookies rate the chances of the promotion hopefuls.
1. Chesterfield
You can get 5/1 on Chesterfield getting promoted and 1/10 on a top seven spot with William Hill. Photo: Getty Images
2. Wrexham
Wrexham are 10/1 to win the league with Skybet and 11/8 shots with William Hill to finally regain their Football League status. Photo: Getty Images
3. Stockport County
With an 11 point lead, 1/12 for Stockport to win the league with Paddypower is as good as you will get and 1/33 with Bet365. Photo: Getty Images
4. FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax have drifted 1/12 for a top seven finish with SkyBet and WiliamHill. You ca get odds as good as 14/1 with PaddyPower on promotion for the Shaymen. Photo: Getty Images