"The leading scorer has got the magic touch" - FC Halifax Town v Wrexham: Opposition Focus

What kind of form do Wrexham come into the game in?

Brilliant form. Wrexham are unbeaten in 28 league games, and lost just twice all season in the league. Saturday’s 5-1 win v Oldham took Reds to 100 points and set a new club record (previous best was 98 points in 2011-12).

How do you rate their title chances?

Paul Mullin. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Very good. Being three points ahead of Notts County with a game in hand means it’s in Wrexham’s hands. But no one is getting carried away with some tough games left, and Wrexham play County on Monday too.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Wrexham like to get the ball down and pass it, with wing-backs encouraged to get forward to support attacks. But they can mix-it up and be more direct if they need to.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Paul Mullin got a hat-trick v Oldham and is now on 43 goals for the season. The leading scorer has got the magic touch in front of goal but midfielder Elliot Lee also scored and was unplayable. Two in-form players.

How do you think Wrexham will approach Friday's game?

Wrexham will give Halifax the respect they deserve but they go into the game in good form and full of confidence. There’s a lot of pressure in the title race but Wrexham are relishing it, but they are being pushed all the way by County.

Injuries/suspensions?

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton is out for the season and centre-back Aaron Hayden hasn’t played since end of January. Two big players but no fresh injuries.

Likely line-up and formation?

(5-3-2): Foster; Barnett, O’Connell, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy ; Jones, Cannon, Lee; Mullin, Dalby.

What are Halifax going to have to do to be in with a chance of a result?