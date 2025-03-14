"The main thing is we stay focused," says Town boss Millington as race for the play-offs hots up

Town boss Chris Millington has called on his side to stay focused as the race for the play-offs hots up.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen, who visit Sutton on Saturday, have recorded back-to-back home wins against Forest Green and Yeovil strengthen their position in the top seven of the National League.

Halifax are below fifth-placed Gateshead by just a point, having played a game less, and are three points adrift of fourth placed Oldham, with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've got a real sense of belief that they can beat anybody in the division," said Millingtonof his side.

Chris Millington

"They're a confident group of young men but they're also a talented group of footballers.

"I think the real X-factor about this group is their work-rate and their desire to win football matches.

"They'll compete for absolutely everything and do their very best to get three points in every game they go into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With that being a very clear trait amongst them, alongside the fact they're very good footballers and they're hard workers and they've got a lot of talent, it bodes well.

"But the main thing is we stay focused on the upcoming opposition and we do everything we can to win that game."

When asked whether Town are looking up the table to who they can catch, or over our shoulders at who might catch them, Millington said: "It's looking at who we're playing next, that's the main objective.

"But we're striving, we want to finish as high as we possibly can, that's our objective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not necessarily looking at the table thinking 'can we leapfrog teams?'

"We just want to finish as high as we can and the way to do that is focus our attention on trying to get three points against Sutton."

On how high up the league he thinks his side can finish, Millington said: "Wherever the maths leads us, that's where we're at.

"Only time will tell really but our objective is to keep picking up points and see where that leads us.

"But we want to finish as high as we possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not going to hit a points total and then think we've cracked it, we're going to keep striving and looking to gain three points in every game."

The Town boss insists he has no points target in mind for what could seal a top seven finish.

"We want to get maximum points on Saturday really, that's the main objective," he said.

"We're not as long-term in that type of planning.

"We just want to make sure we get three points and as soon as the final whistle goes on Saturday, our attention will turn to trying to get three points in the next game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squad players like Festus Arthur and Jack Jenkins have come into the team after long-term injuries to Will Smith and Scott High, and have performed well.

"This is where the club deserves some credit because we recruit lads with the intention of them paying for Halifax Town," Millington said.

"If those lads were players at some of the other clubs in the division, they wouldn't get a look in when the opportunity arose.

"The clubs would just go out and recruit expensive replacements.

"But we bring players in with a long-term vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes they have to be patient and wait for their opportunity but one thing we try and be consistent with is, when that opportunity arises, we're good to our word and give them the chance to play.

"We make sure we prepare them and coach them in the right way so that when the opportunity comes, they're as well prepared as they can possibly be.

"So that's something we should take as a badge of honour for Halifax Town because it often isn't the way at a lot of clubs."

On centre-back Arthur, the Town boss said: "We always knew he was capable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His time at the club has been a challenge because of injury and then the form of other players in his position.

"There was never any doubt in our mind that he would come in and contribute when the time was right.

"I'm delighted he's got the chance to prove that to everybody else.

"In terms of starting positions, we've got to be flexible.

"We've got to keep everybody fit, we've also got to keep everybody sharp, so there will be changes at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's certainly done himself no harm in trying to retain the shirt."

Sutton are eight points off the play-offs and need a win to keep their fading hopes of a top seven finish alive.

"Tough opposition, we saw that when we played them earlier in the season," Millington said.

"They've got sme very, very good players, they play a good system, they're well drilled at it and they're capable of taking points off any team in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's going to be a very challenging game but we're in decent enough form and we're confident going up against any opposition so we'll go into it with an intention of trying to win the game."

The Halifax manager added: "There are a number of really good clubs and solid teams below us in the division.

"Two or three of them will put together a decent run in the last ten or 12 games of the season.

"And there are clubs above us who are very good and well equppied to go on a decent run of form.

"So we can't get too caught up in what others are doing but we have to make sure we stay focused on being the very best version of ourselves so we continue to pick up points."