"The minimum has to be three up and three down. Whether it could go even further, who knows."

"The minimum has to be three up and three down" - Town chairman Bosomworth adds his name to those calling for extra National League promotion place

FC Halifax Town chairman David Bosomworth says it is "absolutely vital" that a third promotion place is created for National League clubs.

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th May 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has called for an additional promotion place for the division, which only has one automatic spot, while Chesterfield boss Paul Cook, who lost in this season’s play-off final, says to only have one team go up automatically from the National League is a ‘sporting disgrace’ and ‘insane’.

Talks between the National League and the Football League about giving the fifth tier an extra promotion spot have apparently taken place, but when and how it would work remains unclear.

The change would require EFL clubs to vote on it, which some have described as ‘turkeys voting for Christmas’ because it would mean an extra team gets relegated from League Two.

WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
"I think it's time for a real change because there's too many good clubs with good stadia in non-league, even in the National League North and South," said the Town chairman.

"It's unrecognisable for 10, 12 years ago, and so is the financial climate.

"You didn't have the depth of the teams there now and their ability to buy players.

"The minimum has to be three up and three down. Whether it could go even further, who knows."

