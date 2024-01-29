News you can trust since 1853
The National League's dirtiest teams and where Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Chesterfield, Hartlepool United and FC Halifax Town rank

The National League can be a fiercely competitive division.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT

It can be intensely physical and closely fought, meaning tensions can sometimes boil over.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, here is a ranking of the National League’s dirtiest teams.

The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

48 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards = 51 points.

1. Solihull Moors

48 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards = 51 points.

47 yellow cards, two second bookings, no red cards = 53 points.

2. Altrincham

47 yellow cards, two second bookings, no red cards = 53 points.

54 yellow cards, no second booking, no red cards = 54 points.

3. Oxford City

54 yellow cards, no second booking, no red cards = 54 points.

46 yellow cards, three second booking, no red cards = 55 points.

4. Wealdstone

46 yellow cards, three second booking, no red cards = 55 points.

