A referee brandishes a yellow cardA referee brandishes a yellow card
A referee brandishes a yellow card

The National League's dirtiest teams and where Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Chesterfield, York City and FC Halifax Town rank

The National League is a fiercely competitive division.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT

It can be intensely physical and closely fought, meaning tensions can sometimes boil over.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, here is a ranking of the National League’s dirtiest teams.

The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

37 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 37 points

1. Altrincham

37 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 37 points Photo: sub

40 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 40 points

2. Barnet

40 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 0 red cards - 40 points Photo: sub

30 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 2 red cards - 40 points

3. Southend United

30 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 2 red cards - 40 points Photo: sub

39 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 1 red card - 44 points

4. Rochdale

39 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, 1 red card - 44 points Photo: sub

