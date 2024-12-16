The National League's dirtiest teams so far this season and where Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Yeovil Town and FC Halifax Town rank

The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.
1 / 6
The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.