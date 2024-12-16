A referee brandishes a yellow cardplaceholder image
The National League's dirtiest teams so far this season and where Oldham Athletic, Southend United, Yeovil Town and FC Halifax Town rank

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, here is a ranking of the National League’s dirtiest teams so far this season.

The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

1. Rochdale

2. Barnet

3. York City

4. Forest Green Rovers

