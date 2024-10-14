A referee shows a yellow cardA referee shows a yellow card
The National League's dirtiest teams so far this season and where Oldham Athletic, Southend United, York City and FC Halifax Town rank

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, here is a ranking of the National League’s dirtiest teams so far this season.

The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

21 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 21 points

1. Rochdale

21 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 21 points Photo: subm

22 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 22 points

2. York City

22 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 22 points Photo: subm

19 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards = 22 points

3. FC Halifax Town

19 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards = 22 points Photo: Graeme Bandeira

23 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 23 points

4. Maidenhead United

23 yellow cards, no second bookings, no red cards = 23 points Photo: subm

