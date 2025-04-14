A referee brandishes a yellow cardA referee brandishes a yellow card
A referee brandishes a yellow card

The National League's dirtiest teams so far this season and where York City, Oldham Athletic, Southend United and FC Halifax Town rank

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together a ranking of the National League’s dirtiest teams so far this season.

The table, in ascending order, has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

45 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards. 48 points

1. Rochdale

45 yellow cards, one second booking, no red cards. 48 points

65 yellow cards, one second booking, one red card. 73 points

2. Southend United

65 yellow cards, one second booking, one red card. 73 points

68 yellow cards, two second bookings, no red cards. 74 points

3. FC Halifax Town

68 yellow cards, two second bookings, no red cards. 74 points

66 yellow cards, no second bookings, two red cards. 76 points

4. Barnet

66 yellow cards, no second bookings, two red cards. 76 points

