"The new-look team has gone from strength to strength" - FC Halifax Town v York City: Opposition Focus

John Askey

How has York’s season gone so far?

Brilliantly. Since winning promotion, the new-look team has gone from strength to strength, losing just three of their first 12 matches - one of those coming to promotion hopefuls Notts County - and having lost just one of their last seven. City are currently ninth, only a point outside the play-off positions, and have adapted swimmingly to life back in the National League.

What are the expectations among fans this season?

Rather oddly, the expectation of the fans, certainly in pre-season anyway, was lower than the public position of the club. Manager John Askey said before a ball was kicked he goes into any season aiming for promotion, although he did also admit York have a mid-table budget. Most City fans would have been happy with a consolidating bottom-half finish after winning promotion last season, but the goal of reaching the play-offs, as the players have spoken a lot about, now does not appear too unrealistic after such a strong start.

What’s the team’s style of play, what can Halifax expect come up against?

York were a 4-3-3 side last season but have reverted to a 5-4-1 for the majority of this term. City are pretty versatile in their style of play, with Askey keen to play attractive football, but with sole striker Lenell John-Lewis also providing a target man up top.

Who will be your danger men and why?

The two wingers, Alex Hurst and Maziar Kouhyar. Hurst was exceptional in the 5-0 win at Barnet and Kouhyar, who has Football League aspirations, is an exceptionally talented player and a real focal point for City. Dan Pybus can also dictate things in the middle of the park.

How do you think they will approach Tuesday’s game?

Very confidently after the Barnet win and given Halifax’s recent form. City are unbeaten in their last five away from home too, which will give them optimism. They’re also expecting a good following, with this being a relatively short away day compared to most in the National League.

Injuries/Suspensions?

Former Halifax defender Michael Duckworth, Paddy McLaughlin, Adam Crookes and Manny Duku look set to remain absent.

Likely line-up and formation?

John Askey very rarely changes a winning side. Unless there’s any injuries from the 5-0 win at Barnet, I’d think it’d be the same 5-4-1 formation seen on Saturday. Ross; Fallowfield, Kouogun, Kerr, Sanders, Whittle; Hurst, Dyson, Pybus, Kouhyar; John-Lewis.

What would a successful season be for the club?