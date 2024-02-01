Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What form do Aldershot go into Saturday's game in?

Inconsistent. An outstanding attack and porous defence make every game an unpredictable thrill. Injury-hit Rochdale were beaten pretty comprehensively at the EBB Stadium last Saturday. That, however, was followed by Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Wealdstone in which The Shots raced into a two-goal lead, only to carelessly throw that away with some poor defending, and then finally snatch a point in injury-time. The home record is excellent, but away form has been patchy. The one thing that seems guaranteed, though, is goals: 35 have been scored in their last 7 games.

Are you surprised to see them challenging for a play-off place?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorent Tolaj has been dubbed the non-league Erling Haaland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, but as players have started to forge stellar new reputations it has become less of a surprise and more an exciting challenge to see just how far this team can go. What's been the key to their season so far? Excellent recruitment, in combining unknown gems (Josh Stokes, Lorent Tolaj) with more proven quality (Cian Harries, Stuart O’Keefe). Tommy Widdrington has got his players all playing for the shirt and the squad seems more united than it has been for several years. An indomitable spirit has also helped hugely in creating a succession of comebacks and late, late goals.

Who have been the standout players for them this season and why?

In five months, 19 year-old Stokes has risen six divisions, from AFC Sudbury to Bristol City, via some outstanding performances for Aldershot Town. His creativity, goals and maturity has made him one of the club’s most exciting players in the last decade and more. Tolaj is an opportunist striker dubbed ‘the non-league Erling Haaland’ by club staff for his rampaging style, and Harries – although part of that ultra-leaky defence – has been superbly composed on the ball and scored all five of his penalties. Ollie Harfield, unexpectedly converted from wing-back to centre-back, has also been excellent.

How do you rate their promotion chances?

They’re still outsiders, given their inconsistency and habit of conceding silly goals, but they have the firepower to win any game so anything is possible. A couple of tweaks to the team, to make them more solid, could send them on a strong run towards the play-offs and after that it’s anybody’s guess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot have got nearly double the amount of points at home this season compared to away - are they a better team on their own patch than on the road?

Undoubtedly, yes. In recent seasons it has been the other way round – struggles at home, better on the road – but one of Tommy’s key tasks when he arrived at the club was improving the awful home form, so few fans will complain too much.

Do you think they'll play for a point on Saturday or be setting up to win it?

The only way Tommy will play for a point is in going for the win and falling slightly short. A few turgid, low-scoring draws wouldn’t go amiss at places like The Shay, to give the season a bit of stability, but I fear it’s not his style.

Injuries/suspensions?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back Christian Maghoma is close to a return after an ACL injury in pre-season. Vice-Captain Aaron Jones, and striker-tuned-midfielder Tommy Willard, have missed the last few games with a knock, as has young striker Ollie Bray, who scored the team’s consolation goal in the FA Cup tie against West Brom.

Likely line up and formation?

3-4-1-2: van Stappershoef; Rowe, Harries, Harfield; Mnoga, O’Keefe, Tetek, Glover; Stokes; Tolaj, Barham.