"The onus is on the players to maintain those kinds of levels," says Millington ahead of Barnet clash

Halifax secured a much-needed win at Oldham on Saturday thanks to an improved display.

And Millington wants The Shaymen to keep it up against fifth-placed Barnet on Tuesday night.

Asked if he felt his team had set a standard they now need to maintain, Millington said: "Without a doubt, I think certain tweaks in the way we've approached the game have possibly played more into strengths of some of our players.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"But yeah, the onus is on the players to maintain those kinds of levels now going into Barnet.

"We're going to face more of the same against Barnet, they're going to be direct, they're going to be right up for the scrap, they're going to compete for every forward ball, they're going to compete for all the seconds.

"Clearly they're in a better league position than Oldham so they're doing it better than Oldham are, so we're going to have to be better again to get the result.

"But this gives the lads some real confidence going into it that we can deal with that style of play, we can cope with it, and we can overcome it."

Striker Rob Harker and winger Jordan Slew are both expected to be available for Town after missing Saturday's win at Oldham.

Halifax are in 15th place in the National League, six points off the play-offs.

"Any three points at the minute, I don't care who we play, we've got to be doing everything we can to get three points because, as we seem to be doing this season, we've made it difficult for ourselves," Millington said.