Chris Millington praised his Town's side's determination after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Halifax were second best for long periods but fought back late on to draw thanks to Andrew Oluwabori's equaliser.

"Probably a game that typified where we're at at the moment," Millington said.

"That's the fourth game we've rolled out the same starting 11 and we wanted to try and give us a consistent base from a team perspective, so that was intentional.

Chris Millington

"We knew there'd be elements of fatigue, having expended such a lot of energy on Tuesday night, but we decided it would be prudent to give those lads another opportuinity to back up what we felt was a solid performance against Gateshead.

"Definitely elements of fatigue present and probably the big thing we've got to improve is more control with the ball.

"We know that.

"We're missing certain players who are key to that process for us.

"Flo Hoti and Owen Bray came on and are still getting up to speed, but given where we're at, given the circumstances of the game and the squad at the moment, it's a good point and the pleasng element is that never-say-die attitude, that determination to keep going.

"On another day, Zak Emmerson's effort at the end, Flo Hoti's fantastic strike, a little bit more strength on an attacking corner, who knows, we might have come away with all three points."

Millington was again unhappy at the manner in which Town conceded.

"Up until the goal, I didn't think there was a lot in it in all honesty," he said.

"It was a very, very poor goal to concede again - the goals we've conceded this season, I don't think we'd have conceded last season.

"They're pretty much all mistakes, or ;apses of concentration, but I know that'll improve.

"We started reasonably bright, I thought it was fairly even in the early stages and then we concede a poor goal.

"As the game ebbed and flowed, Dagenham had spells of control, and then as the game wore on, we got a little bit more control."

Summing up where he feels his side is at the moment, the Town boss said: "I think it's a team wrestling for a bit of chemistry, wrestling for a bit of cohesion.

"We need players with a bit more composure on the ball.

"I'm not saying we need to rip it up and change the whole starting 11 but we need one or two in the team who can just dictate the tempo of the game when we regain it.

"We do so much good work in nullifying oppositions' attacking play and possession, but we've got to have more composure when we regain it, we've got to knit together two or three passes before we start to go forward and then go forward with a bit more compsoure.

"That'll come with people like Jenkins, Pugh and Bray getting into the team, building the chemistry with their team-mates, building up Flo Hoti's minutes.

"Zak Emmerson and Aaron Cosgrave have just had opportunities off the bench so far, so as they build up more minutes with their team-mates, we'll get better.

"It's where we're at. Some of that is just the circumstances we find ourselves in at the moment."

Slack marking from Andrew Oluwabori contributed to Dagenham's goal, but the winger made up for it with a superb strike to equalise.

"To some degree we've got square pegs in round holes because we're missing full-backs, we're missing players who allow us to play the shape we want to play," Millington said.

"One of the victims of that is Andrew Oluwabori, he's being asked to do a job for the team which doesn't come naturally to him and he's working really hard to do that and sacrifice for the team.

"And then one moment of a lapse in concentration and we get punished.

"We certainly won't hold that against Andrew, and especially when he's made up for it, and he's got that in him.

"He scored a wonderful goal in the same net last season too.

"There's a number of players who are doing a job for the team, I'd argue Jamie Cooke is being asked to do something that he's more than capable of doing but that's maybe not his preferred position and maybe not his prefered way to play.

"Flo Hoti's gone in there and done a job deeper on the pitch but we want him much higher up the pitch, but we needed to gain some control of possession off the back line so he's gone in and done a job for us.

"So there's any number of people who deserve praise for the sacrifice they're making for the team at the moment, and what that will do, it will stand us in good stead because it creates a spirit, and a belief and a camararderie that you can't manufacture.

"So as they make those sacrifices for each other and the team, it will become much more of a cohesive unit, and once we get one or two players back who offer a bit more of what we're lacking, we'll be a force."

The Halifax boss confirmed the substitution of Jack Jenkins just before half-time was tactical.

"It's never pleasant for a player coming off in the first-half, sometimes it can be viewed as an insult and it certainly isn't that," he said.

"There's no lack of effort, application, buy-in or committment to the cause from Jack Jenkins and he's got a very important future with us.

"But we needed to make sure that we got a little bit more control of possession in that area of the pitch, we weren't getting on the ball and staying on the ball long enough.

"That's not neccesarily Jack Evans' fort, Jack does other things for the team in that area, so i felt Flo Hoti may be able to help us with that.

"And like I said, Flo is going in there to do a different job.

"He wants to be higher up the pitch, we want him higher up the pitch but he just had to make that sacrifice to try and help the team, as did Jack."

With the EFL transfer deadline in just under a week, Millington is hopeful Town won't see any of their star players prised away.

"At this stage, I really hope not, we're really committed to this group of players and we believe, when you've got the majority of them fit, we'll be a very, very good team and capable of really mounting a good campaign," he said.

"So it would be a blow as we're getting people back fit, then we start losing them to other clubs.

"But listen, this industry changes rapidly. I'm sure strong bids would be great for the coffers but my preference at this moment in time would be to protect the squad, unless of course, something really significant comes in that really helps us out as a football club."

Asked whether there had been any interest in any of his players, Millington said: "Yeah, there has, there's been interest in a couple of players but at the moment, they're a long way off where they need to be to make it worth our while.

"We're a club who is willing to sell players but we don't have to sell players.

"Fortunately, because of the prudence of the chairman and his financial savvy, we don't find ourselves in a position where we have to sell players to balance the books.

"We sell them when it's good for the club and at this stage, there's nothing there to make that a genuine concern."

On whether there would be any further additions to his squad, Millington said: "We're talking to a couple but the real focus is getting people back fit.

"We've got Max Wright, Harvey Sutcliffe, Ryan Galvin, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Jo Cummings, so we've got some really fantastic talent unavailable to us at the moment.

"Plus Zak Emmerson is playing with a very painful foot issue at the moment, so we need to get him through Monday and then rest him as much as we can because he shouldn't really be playing at the moment but he's making a sacrifice to help the team."