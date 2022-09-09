The Queen: FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers game off as sport mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The National League fixture was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but will now take place at a later date following the announcement that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.

The English Premier League and English Football League have also confirmed that no matches will take place this weekend following the news.

In a statement posted on their official website, the National League said: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all member clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, Chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday, September 12, onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.