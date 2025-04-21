"The referee killed off the second-half," says angry Town boss Millington after defeat to Altrincham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington blasted referee Ollie Yates' influence on the game after his side's 3-0 home defeat to Altrincham.

Yates sent-off Halifax's Lewis Leigh in the second-half, as well as awarding Altrincham a penalty.

But the Town boss felt the referee was also at fault for failing to punish both sides fairly throughout.

"They had one shot in the first-half, and scored from it, and the referee killed off the second-half, killed off any chance of a game in the second-half," said Millington.

Chris Millington

"He's decided it. Altrincham are a good team, they're a challenge enough at the best of times, but when the referee's on their side as well it makes it impossible."

When asked if he felt his side could have got something out of the game but for the referee's decisions, Millington said: "Yeah, definitely. I thought the game, other than the one shot they've had in the first-half, we've largely been comfortable.

"We should have done better on the (first) goal, we lost a duel and it ended up in the back of our net.

"But ultimately you've got no chance. We know Altrincham concede a lot of late goals but when you're down to ten men and he’s giving penalties against you that aren't penalties, he's sending players off who shouldn't be sent off, and then not being consistent when their players make the same types of challenges, then you might as well just pack up and go home."

The Halifax boss added: "I think we should have had a penalty, I think their player late on has made an identical tackle that Lewis Leigh made, and he gets a yellow card where we get a red.

"They're refereeing at this level for a reason and without calling his intengrity into question, we've got to assume he's just had a bad day at the office.

"The lads have had a right go, even after going down to ten men, we've had moments in the game.

"Altrincham are a very good team and when the referee's having the game he's had, you might as well have knocked it on the head when the sending off happened."

Town are now just three points ahead of eighth place with two games to go.

"It's a step back in terms of results but you can't analyse it in terms of a performannce because it isn't a proper game when you're up against an opposition plus a referee," said Millington, who confirmed Florent Hoti missed the game through illness.