"The referee said there was a minute left so I thought 'why not?' - Nathan Clarke on his wonder goal for Halifax at Ebbsfleet

Nathan Clarke's 70-yard wonder goal was the icing on the cake for FC Halifax Town on Saturday as they thrashed Ebbsfleet 4-1 on the opening day of the season.

Halifax were already assured of a memorable victory when veteran centre-back Clarke took a quick free-kick from well inside his own half and sent the ball flying over Ebbsfleet keeper Nathan Ashmore, who was caught off his line.

Clarke said: "We were a couple of minutes before the end. We'd had a very similar free-kick before, and I'd seen him (Nathan Ashmore) quite far off his line, he looked penalty spot from where I was.

"The referee said there was a minute left so I thought 'why not?'.

"I don't think I could have struck it any better. It was one of them where you know straight away that it's in. Happy days.

"I'd said to a couple of them (Town players) that the keeper's gambling a little bit, he's off his line, it's a good opportunity.

"Obviously it's a one-in-a-million shot I guess isn't it, there's not many that have done it.

"Luckily I've managed to join the club."

Clarke scored five goals in 54 appearances for Town last season, but admits he has never scored one like that before.

"No, normally it's a header or a little tap-in," he added. "But you knew it was going in from the start, so it was a good feeling."

READ MORE: Ebbsfleet 1-4 FC Halifax Town match report

READ MORE: Ebbsfleet 1-4 FC Halifax Town: Wild delighted with performance after Town's big opening day win

READ MORE: FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild hopeful of another new signing soon